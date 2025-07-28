Former EastEnders star Ricky Champ's wife Sammy Gilbert was rushed into hospital after being left unable to speak due to swollen lips before going on a family holiday.

Sammy Gilbert's swollen eye and swollen lips /Credit: Instagram

The mum-of-two - which she has with the 45-year-old actor, who played Stuart Highway on the hit BBC One soap from 2018 until 2022 - had to go to Accident and Emergency (A+E) the day before their Disney trip because she woke up with swollen lips and swollen eyes.

Writing over an image of her in an A+E waiting room, which Sammy shared on her Instagram stories on Sunday (27.07.25), she wrote: "What is the absolute one thing you don't need to happen the day before you fly to Disney when you need to go shopping/pack/clean/do washing...oh that's right, wake up with your lips so swollen you can't speak and eyes swollen shut so you're in A+E at 7am.

"One of the side effects of my gallstones and liver is severe hives all over my body every single morning that go away by bedtime then I wake up and it starts all over again.

"Something due to the toxins etc (still not considered urgent though, still been told I need to wait a year + for an op) (sic)."

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Sammy shared a photo of her lip, which was very swollen on her left-side.

Later on, she shared a photo of her sore-looking eyes on her Instagram Stories.

Sammy then updated her followers with another post on her Instagram Stories that the swelling of her lip had gone down after taking "eight pills of prednisone steroids".

Her final update on her Instagram Stories showed a photo in which her lip was no longer swollen.

Sammy wrote alongside the final photo: "I'm back baby.

"Get me on that plane. I actually feel like I might have a nervous breakdown before we make it."

