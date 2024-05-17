Shona McGarty is reportedly in talks to join ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Shona McGarty is reportedly in talks to join Strictly Come Dancing

The 32-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Whitney Dean in ‘EastEnders’ - was previously approached by the BBC to appear on the dancing programme, but ultimately turned it down because she was anxious to perform during the live shows.

Now, Shona is apparently looking to join the TV contest later this year.

An industry insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Shona would be a great fit for the show. She’s a real favourite with soap fans, as well as being incredibly bubbly and good fun.

“She is also a big fan of ‘Strictly’ but when she was approached for it the first time, she was really worried it might be too much for her.

“A few years on, she is a lot more confident, and the timing is better, because she won’t have to juggle the show with her commitments to ‘EastEnders’.”

Shona previously admitted her “anxiety got the better of [her]”, and so rejected the chance to appear on the programme, but insisted she had “always wanted” to give it a go.

Speaking with Best magazine in 2021, she said: “I’ve always wanted to do [‘Strictly’].

“I was asked a few years ago to go on the show. But my anxiety got the better of me and I thought I would be too nervous to do a live show.

“But now might be a good time for me to conquer my anxiety – just go for it and deal with it when I get there! I love dancing, I love the costumes, and it’s such an iconic show.”

Shona left ‘EastEnders’ in April, after spending 16 years on the soap, something the actress admitted was a “really difficult decision” to make.

She told The Sun newspaper: “It was a really difficult decision, because it’s all I’ve ever known. I pretty much grew up on the Square, so I feel like I’m leaving home.

“But I had to put on my big girl pants and be quite brave, because life is so short, and you feel that more and more as you get older.

“There are other opportunities and areas of the industry I want to explore before I get too old! All things come to an end and this is the new chapter of my life.”