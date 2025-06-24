Eden Blackman has died.

The former Celebs Go Dating expert - who stepped back from the show and the spotlight in 2018 - passed away on Saturday (21.06.25) at the age of 57 following a long illness, his family have announced, though they did not disclose his cause of death.

A statement shared on his Instagram account read: "We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Eden passed away on 21 June 2025, after carrying a long illness with quiet grace.

"Eden blazed through life with charm, mischief and a fire that was entirely his own, magnetic, stylish, sharp, impossibly handsome and always up for the adventure. Music was his first love and constant companion, a pulse that shaped who he was, and he carved his path through that world with instinct, passion and deep care for the people he worked with.

"Later he brought that same energy and wild spark to television, helping others shine. He championed people with sincerity, humour and encouragement, always wanting others to feel seen at their best.

"To know Eden was to be caught in his orbit - fun, unpredictable, vivid and full of life. He stood proud, laughed loudly and lived as only he could. We’ll carry his spirit with us always.

"We ask for privacy as we find our way through this loss, and thank you for your love and kindness."

Paul Carrick Brunson, who joined Celebs Go Dating after Eden's departure, was among those to offer condolences.

He commented: "Sending love and deepest condolences. I never met Eden, but we were forever linked through Celebs Go Dating. He showed me kindness when he didn’t have to, and I’ll never forget it. May he rest in paradise."

Show stalwart Tom Read Wilson added: "This is so very sad. I will always be hugely grateful for his kindness and generosity of spirit. My deepest condolences at this heartbreaking time. Xx."

Meanwhile, rapper Example praised Eden for his long-held support.

He commented: "Eden believed in me years before I had any playlist action at the big radio stations. Many fond memories. A truly unique energy. Big love x."

Fearne Cotton shared: "The most charismatic, beautiful human. Will miss you always E X."

Zoe Ball posted: "dearest eden. always a gem, his smile, his energy. im so so sorry for your loss. holding you in our hearts tonight. deepest love goes out to you.(sic)"