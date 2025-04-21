Edith Bowman fears being cancelled on social media.

Edith Bowman has opened up about her fears around social media

The radio and TV presenter admits she worries that famous faces are no longer given the chance to make a mistake and apologise if they make a mistake online - insisting it's now "very hard to come back" following a slip-up.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It's like you almost breathe in the wrong way and like the world is on you, nobody's perfect, but if you make a mistake on a public platform, it's very hard to come back from it.

"There's just no space for anybody to learn, I guess. You don't get the chance to mess up in public life, apologise and try again."

Edith went on to insist she's glad to have enjoyed an early career which was mostly free of social media because female presenters were able to have a lot of fun.

She added: "We were doing what most girls that age do – having a laugh, dancing and drinking. It's just that people would take photographs of us coming out of bars.

"How much fun we had. We made good memories and brilliant friendships."

Edith also spoke about her broadcasting career - revealing she loves her job and is keen to make the most of all the opportunities that come her way even if it means she ends up with a heavy workload.

She explained: "I try to keep lots of plates spinning so that when one door shuts I'm kind of keeking through another and I can get in there, I'm terrible at saying no, and I don't do myself any favours in terms of how much workload I put on myself.

"But I love what I do and I know there's another 50 people there who can do as good a job and that they can pick up that opportunity, so I feel I've got to make the most of it while I can."

Edith is mother to two children - Rudy, 16, and Spike, 12 - with Editors frontman Tom Smith and she previously revealed she's enjoying sharing her passion for music and film with them now they are older.

She told the i newspaper: "Now my children are at an age where they can enjoy my passions too. It’s amazing to experience music, film – everything I love – through their eyes.

"I love that my kids aren’t tied to genres or specific artists. They can explore anything and everything so easily. When I was growing up, I had to physically own a record just to hear it.

"I still love that side of it. I’ve got a great record collection, and there’s nothing I love more than sitting down, putting a vinyl on, and making that commitment to physically flipping the record halfway through. We’re a bit spoiled now, with so much choice at our fingertips, but I’ve learned there’s real joy in taking things a little slower."