Educating Yorkshire's Matthew Burton insists his fame did not help him land his headteacher position.

Matthew Burton in Educating Yorkshire

The 42-year-old boss of Thornhill Community Academy - the setting for the hit Channel 4 reality TV show that follows the everyday lives of the staff and students - was a breakout star as an English teacher in series one in 2013, where he helped his student Musharaf Asghar overcome his stammer.

Matthew suggested that Musharaf try reading while listening to music through headphones - a technique used by King George VI's speech therapist, Lionel Logue.

But now, Matthew has said that rising to the top job at the secondary school in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, was because he strived to climb the ranks.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the Educating Yorkshire Series Two launch party at Pimlico Academy, London, on Wednesday (27.08.25): "My career trajectory didn't change in any way, shape or form, based upon [helping Musharaf]. Of course, there was a lovely reception to that.

"But, no, I always wanted to work in a school. When you're working in a school, you start wanting the next thing, and the next thing, and then opportunities arose.

"I mean, I've been headteacher for seven years now. It's a tremendously busy time."

Educating Yorkshire returns on Sunday (31.08.25), and Matthew said the decision to have 65 cameras dotted around offices, communal areas, the staff room and a number of classrooms was not an easy one to make.

Asked how he feels about the show being back on the box, Matthew said: "I'm really excited to show the brilliant work that our staff and our students do.

"It's certainly not a decision having the cameras back in, that's an easy one, it's one that takes a lot of time and a lot of consideration, the safety and the welfare of our students and staff is the most important thing there will ever be.

"It's important that us as a school and as a trust [SHARE Academy] are making sure that principals are done well."

Speaking during a Q+A session hosted by TV presenter Angellica Bell, 49, David Clews - creative director of Two Four, the company that makes the show - said Mr. Burton blocked Channel 4 from doing another series of Educating Yorkshire for several years because the school and the students trumped the show.

However, he finally agreed to give teaching and education a good reputation.

Matthew added to BANG Showbiz: "What we are doing with [Educating Yorkshire], it's important to promote the profession, but it's important to show that young people are so amazing, resilient and talented, and they are just wonderful."

Educating Yorkshire is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 8pm on Sunday, August 31.