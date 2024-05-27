Ekin-Su Culculoglu "should never have gone into the 'Big Brother' house".

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has slammed Davide Sanclimenti

The 29-year-old beauty endured a disastrous run on 'Celebrity Big Brother' following her acrimonious split from Davide Sanclimenti, and Ekin-Su now acknowledges that she should've rejected the opportunity.

The reality TV star - who shot to fame on 'Love Island' in 2022 - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I should never have gone into the 'Big Brother' house. I was angry, hurt, maybe a bit bitter, definitely insecure - 'Big Brother' is not where you go to heal heartache, let me tell you.

"I went into the show thinking that I could rebuild myself after everything that happened with Davide, but I came off worse. My guard was up.

"I blame myself for making a poor choice in my career. People could see that I wasn’t myself, and I can understand why they thought I was being fake.

"I never wanted to believe the allegations against Davide but people would tell me I was being cheated on all the time. I was so scared of being alone, and I didn’t know who the hell Ekin-Su was meant to be without him."

Ekin-Su claims to have seen proof that Davide cheated on her.

The TV star also admitted to feeling emotionally broken by their break-up.

She said: "Did he actually cheat on me? Yeah. I have messages from one girl who told me that she had hooked up with him when we were together.

"Another time he left his laptop open. I saw messages, quite explicit messages, sexual ones, between him and the girl I’d met on New Year’s Eve.

"The messages talked about how much fun they’d had together the other night. Seeing those messages, confirming my worst fears, it broke something in me."