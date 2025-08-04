Ekin-Su Culculoglu wants people to keep showing their love to Sharon Osbourne following the death of her husband Ozzy Osbourne.

On July 22, the 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman passed away "peacefully" at his and Sharon's home in Buckinghamshire, surrounded by his family - including their three children, Aimee Osbourne, 41, Kelly Osbourne, 40, and Jack Osbourne, 39 - following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Reality TV star Ekin-Su, 30, appeared on ITV1's Celebrity Big Brother with "motherly figure" Sharon, 72, in 2024, and Ekin-Su wants Ozzy's widow to "look after herself" as she noticed Sharon looked "vulnerable" at her husband's public funeral procession, which took place in his home city of Birmingham on Wednesday (30.07.25).

Speaking to Adil Ray, 51, and Kate Garraway, 58, on ITV1's Good Morning Britain on Friday (01.08.25), she said: "I did Big Brother with Sharon, and I just did Cooking with the Stars with Jack.

"Sharon is such a motherly figure, and I think she's just so loving. Honestly, I feel like he was everything to Sharon and the family.

"So, for this to happen so tragically, I just want Sharon to look after herself; she needs all the love."

On Wednesday, Ozzy made his final trip through Birmingham, England, as fans bid farewell to the music legend - who died two weeks after he played his final show with Black Sabbath at Aston Villa's stadium, Villa Park, on July 5.

When the hearse reached the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge - a tribute attraction to celebrate the Birmingham metal band - Sharon, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and the rest of the Osbourne family viewed the flowers outside the memorial that fans left to honour Ozzy.

Sharon struggled to compose herself, shaking and crying as she held onto her daughter Kelly's hand.

Recalling that moment to Ekin-Su, Kate said: "She looked very vulnerable and sad. We all wanted to hug her."

Agreeing, Ekin-Su - who took part in the new series of ITV1's Cooking with the Stars with Jack - replied: "Very vulnerable. Yeah, bless her. I'm sending all my love to their family.

"I mean, Jack, such a sweet guy.

"A loss is always quite heartbreaking, and when it's such a known person and such an iconic person that's passed away, it hits us all."

Adil said it must have been "particularly difficult" for the Osbournes to grieve for Ozzy in public.

He added that because they have "lived such a public life" - especially with their MTV reality TV show, The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 until 2005 - people wanted to "see the funeral and feel a part of it".

And Adil wondered if the family could come out of their fame and "really grieve on a personal level".

Ekin-Su responded: "We're all, obviously, involved in it. I feel like that is quite private, and I feel like they do need some privacy and some time to grieve privately as well."