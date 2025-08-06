Elizabeth Hurley accused Robert Rinder of "talking to [her] breasts" during their first meeting about their new Channel 4 reality TV show.

Elizabeth Hurley and Robert Rinder

The actress-and-model has teamed up with TV host Rinder to take part in The Inheritance - a 12-episode series that sees 13 strangers summoned to a grand stately home to compete for a chunk of a fortune left in the will of The Deceased. Elizabeth, 60, plays the benefactor while Rinder, 47, stars as the executor who is overseeing her estate, but their first meeting about "formats" for the programme - which is set to air in the autumn - took an awkward turn.

Speaking on the latest episode of That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Robert recalled: "When Elizabeth and I met, and she was just magnificent.

"She is the person a young gay man would want to marry before realising that they would have to do geography that they weren't necessarily interested in.

"And she was wearing this some kind of gold magnificence. The one that has a picture of me standing next to her in the coffin.

"And I spoke to her about formats that had my chat prepped because I knew it wasn't going to go initially well. I don't do well with first encounter, especially with something as camp as that.

"So I started talking, she said: 'Are you talking to my breasts?' I had nowhere to go because they were there. So I said: 'Yes, actually, Elizabeth, I am.'

"And, you know, it would be absurd not to because they're there. What are you supposed to do? You know: 'Are you looking at the Alps?'"

The Inheritance has been described as a "game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal", as well as "camp, cut-throat and completely gripping".

The 13 contestants have to work as a team to complete The Deceased's final requests - "devilishly" tricky challenges that make the group be "clever, collaborative and cunning".

But as The Deceased had a "wicked sense of humour" and a "mischievous" side, only the best players can get their hands on her inheritance.

However, the twist is that only one player can claim the money gained in each request, meaning one of the contestants has to persuade the others that they deserve the cash alone that their team helped to earn.

Elizabeth said: "It’s a thrill to be part of this clever game, playing The Deceased; it all takes place on her huge estate in the English countryside, and she dresses to the nines in every scene.

"Tune in this autumn to catch The Inheritance on Channel 4.”

Robert added: "This is a high-stakes strategy game served with a side of scheming and sabotage.

"As The Executor I enforce the rules, keep the chaos in check - more or less - and make sure our players are deserving of every glittering penny left by our dearly departed deceased, played by the iconic Elizabeth Hurley."