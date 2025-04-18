Ella Rae Wise feeling 'isolated' in CBB house

Ella Rae Wise is feeling "isolated" in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

While viewers have claimed the 24-year-old 'TOWIE' star is "jealous" of the bond between Chris Hughes, 32, and JoJo Siwa, 21, Ella's friends have insisted she is actually just feeling sad at being left out as she thrives on being around her friends.

Ella's close pal Joe Blackman told The Sun: "I know Ella and I don't think she fancies Chris, but Ella likes to know where she stands with people - I think she expected to go in and probably bond with Chris because they are similar ages and I think Ella probably feels a bit left out from her age group which can be hard - it would be hard for anyone.

"We know Ella and I don't think she's being nasty, she's being herself and sometimes you've got to say to make yourself feel better.

"I don't think she's jealous at all, Ella's not the jealous type, I don't think she looks at Chris like that."

And, Joe insisted that Ella is not looking for a new romance after her recent split from 'TOWIE' co-star Dan Edgar, 34.

He explained: "I don't think Ella is the type of girl to jump from person to person. She's just broken up from Dan, so her heart is still healing.

"I don't think she had the intention of going into the house to get with Chris.

"Unfortunately I don't think there is that connection with Chris and Ella, but they might be friends by the end of the series - I'd like to see them talk a little bit more.

"It would we nice to try and get to know her, you're never going to know if there is a type of connection with someone unless you genuinely speak to them and get to know that person - from what I've seen, Chris hasn't even asked her what she does day to day.

"We've only sort of seen him dig her out.

"I think from Chris' side, he's not given her the time of day, maybe he's a little bit wrapped up with JoJo, he's found a friendship with her and maybe he feels he doesn't need anymore friends."

And Ella's friend Junaid Ahmed hopes viewers can start to see more of her sparkling personality soon.

He said: "We're supporting Ella all the way, she's probably getting a bit of s*** at the minute but we are rooting for her. She's being true to herself and we're proud of her.

"I think Ella's the kind of girl who talks to her friends everyday, I think not having her closest people around her is hard for her."