Ella Rae Wise isn't ready to date again

Ella Rae Wise isn’t ready for a new relationship after her split from Dan Edgar.

The 24-year-old reality TV star admitted that she is inundated with DMs from men wanting to date her but she is happy being single since her split from The Only Way Is Essex co-star Dan.

She told The Mirror: “Babe, the DMs don’t stop - but I don’t really want to open them! It’s hard to know people’s true intentions when you’re in the public eye. I need someone genuine, especially with what I do - even filming with exes.

“Take time for you. Know your worth. Don’t just serial date.”

However, Ella – who also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother this year – admitted she could change her mind about men if she was asked to appear on Celebs Go Dating.

She said: “I’d thrive in that kind of situation. Like I said in my Big Brother VT - I could flirt with a loaf of bread!”

Meanwhile, Ella has promised TOWIE fans that there is drama ahead next season, and she has been filming scenes with her ex-boyfriend Dan.

She said: “The last few series focused more on love and friendships. I felt we lost a bit of the original TOWIE drama, but series 6 is bringing it back - OG style.”