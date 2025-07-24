EastEnders star Ellie Dadd may ask the soap's bosses to write her out of the show temporarily one day to do Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie Dadd wants to do Strictly Come Dancing

The 20-year-old - who plays Amy Mitchell - caught the Strictly bug when she watched some of her fellow Walford co-stars, including Jamie Borthwick, 31, (Jay Brown), Bobby Brazier, 22, (Freddie Slater), and Molly Rainford, 24, (Anna Knight), do the hit BBC One Latin and ballroom dance show over the years.

Ellie told the new issue of New! magazine: "If it came up and I had the opportunity to do it, I would absolutely love to do it.

"I just love everything - the costumes, the dancing, just being able to go up there every weekend and put your heart on the line and enjoy yourself."

Molly met her boyfriend Tyler West, 29, on Strictly Come Dancing, when the pair did the show in 2022, and Ellie thinks people make "great connections" by doing the programme.

She said: "I've watched castmates find friends for life and I think you make great connections there.

"I feel like it'll be a lot of fun."

Ellie sat in the live studio audience to cheer on some of her EastEnders cast members when they did the show, and she was blown away by how Strictly is made.

She said: "It was honestly crazy just to see how it all works, because you don't really get to see it from watching it at home."

However, Ellie said watching the high-energy performances by the celebrities and their professional dance partners every Saturday night tires her out.

She laughed: "I don't know how those dancers do it every week. They must be exhausted."

Ellie is taking a break from EastEnders in December to star as Belle in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime at the Fairfield Halls Conference Centre in Croydon, London.

The star - who joined the BBC soap in 2022 - said being in EastEnders has prepared her for a variety of roles.

Ellie said: "I'm still learning on the job but EastEnders has taught me a lot.

"You have to be very organised. We film 14 scenes a day and we're there five days a week, it's very fast.

"You learn to just trust your instincts. If things go wrong, you're like, 'OK, that's fine. We can sort it.'

"Everybody's there for you."