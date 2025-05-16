Ellie Simmonds says her friend Clare Balding will make an "amazing traitor" on 'Celebrity Traitors'.

Ellie Simmonds attends the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2025

The 30-year-old former Paralympic swimmer has seen first-hand how "clever" the 54-year-old broadcaster is when she has presented alongside Clare at events, including the dog show Crufts.

And Ellie - who took part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' in 2022 - thinks Clare's intelligence will work to her advantage as she and 18 other stars play the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal on the hit BBC One show this autumn.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the FEVO Sport Industry Awards 2025 at Evolution London on Thursday night (15.05.25), Ellie said: "I think Clare will be an amazing traitor, having spent so many years with her in the Commonwealth Games and then recently at Crufts. I think Clare will be amazing - I'm rooting for her all the way!"

A nine-part celebrity version of the award-winning psychological game show, hosted by 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-host Claudia Winkleman, 53, is coming to BBC One and iPlayer in the autumn.

The programme will see Clare, as well as other famous faces - including broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry, 67, actress Celia Imrie, 72, singer Paloma Faith, 43, broadcaster Kate Garraway, 58, and comedian Alan Carr, 48 - play the "ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust" inside the iconic Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Asked what Ellie thinks Clare's game plan will be in 'Celebrity Traitors', the five-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist thinks: "Clare is so clever and knows absolutely everything. So, I think she'll just be her lovely self and just be her, and I think that's her good game plan."

Filming has wrapped on 'Celebrity Traitors' and Clare - who has been a face of British sports presenting since 1995 - loved the experience.

Captioning a post of the 'Celebrity Traitors' trailer on her Instagram account on Tuesday (13.05.25), Clare said: "I haven’t been able to talk about where I’ve been, what I’ve been doing or who with until now. I can’t talk about what happened but I can say - what an experience."

Reacting to the stellar line-up, Claudia said: "We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie."