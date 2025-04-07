Elliott Wright is to become a dad for the fifth time.

Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie after expecting another baby

'The Only Way Is Essex' star, 45, is father to teenagers Elliott Jr, 18, and daughter Olivia, 16, from a previous relationship, as well as sons Billy, six, and John, two, with his wife Sadie and the couple has now revealed another baby is on the way and is expected to arrive later this summer.

In a joint post on Instagram, the pair shared a picture of their two sons holding ultrasound pictures of the new baby and wrote: "Our family is expanding. Another baby to love and adore, summer 25. Family of 7."

The couple - who married in 2017 and documented their wedding in a reality show - welcomed their first child together, Billy, in 2019 and John followed in 2023. However, John's arrival came two years after the pair suffered the loss of a baby boy in July 2021 which left them both heartbroken.

The tragedy came just months after Elliott lost his dad Eddie following a battle with COVID-19. Sadie shared their anguish in a social media post at the time, writing: "Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.

"We was so lucky to have had time to spend with our baby after the tragic birth and we take comfort that our darling boy is now up in heaven with Grandad Eddie.

"We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas's Hospital, especially our midwife Camella... having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.

"We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as family whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy."

News of Elliott's new baby comes just months after his cousin Mark Wright welcomed his first child - a daughter named Palma - with his actress wife Michelle Keegan.

Michelle congratulated Elliott and Sadie on their pregnancy news by commenting on the couple's joint Instagram post.

The former 'Coronation Street' star wrote: "Amazing news so exciting."