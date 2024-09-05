Ellis Hollins is "very glad" that his 'Hollyoaks' character wasn't killed off.

The 24-year-old actor has played Tom Cunningham on the Channel 4 soap opera since the age of three and is pleased that he got to bow out of the show alongside his on-screen sister Stephanie Waring when the pair of them fled the village following a dangerous showdown with a gangster,

He told Digital Spy: "It was a bit of a whirlwind, although a lot of my scenes were spaced out in terms of the schedule. It wasn't that busy towards the end of my filming days, but I knew what was coming so I was still anticipating my last day.

"It was really nice that I could see Tom had come full circle and hopefully deliver on his exit. It was a lot, but I'm finally coming down from that now.

"I hadn't worked with Steph Waring [who plays Cindy] for quite a while. So if Tom has to leave, it's nice that he's doing it with the family that he's got left.

"I'm very glad that they didn't kill Tom off. Obviously that leaves the door open for potential adventures for Tom in the future – I can't say that wouldn't be great."

But the actor is hopeful that he will be asked back to the show for next year, when the Chester-based soap opera celebrates its 30th anniversary.

He said: "I think that'd be lovely. I hope that they would invite me and I hope it would be a really massive episode. It needs a big celebration. Hollyoaks is really trying to make the best version of itself and it's had a large climb over the past few years.

"I would like to think, by the 30th anniversary, we'll be in a good position to really celebrate. I think bringing back old faces is definitely something they should consider, whether that be mine or not. I think that would be the best way for them to celebrate."

