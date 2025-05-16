Detective drama 'Ellis' is returning for a second series on Channel 5.

Sharon D. Clarke will reprise her role as DCI Ellis in a second series of the detective drama

The show proved a ratings hit when the first season aired last year and was lauded for being the first black solo female-led detective drama on British TV.

The programme, which stars Sharon D. Clarke as DCI Ellis, has earned comparisons with the popular ITV series 'Vera' – which starred Brenda Blethyn as sleuth DCI Vera Stanhope and ended in January after 14 years on screen.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Ellis became a huge success for Channel 5 and everyone was over the moon with how well it did.

"It is no surprise that bosses have rushed to recommission a brand new series and they hope to have it on the air as soon as possible."

Filming is set to begin on the new series this month and it is expected to air in 2026.

Sharon will be returning as DCI Ellis and will be joined by Andrew Gower, who is reprising his role as her right-hand man DS Chet Harper.

The 58-year-old actress said: "I am thrilled to return as DCI Ellis.

"The response to the first series was overwhelming, and I am excited to continue this journey with such a talented team, especially with the wonderful Andrew Gower by my side.

"Ellis is a character who resonates deeply, and I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for her and Harper in series two."

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor of scripted programming at Channel 5, added: "Following the huge success of the first series of 'Ellis', we are thrilled for it to return with the brilliant Sharon D. Clarke and Andrew Gower reprising their roles.

"We can't wait to bring the detective duo back to the 5 audience next year."

Sharon played the role of Lola Griffin in the axed BBC medical soap 'Holby City' and expressed concern about the budget cuts being made to soap operas by various broadcasters.

She told The Guardian: "Money is tight everywhere. But it's important that we have terrestrial channels, not just streaming. And soaps are also a great way of discussing social issues.

"Because it's not just a kid in the bedroom on their computer, but a family watching something together. You can discuss things, educate your kids, and your kids can educate you.

"However we can protect them, we have to try. But sometimes, in this climate, that's going to mean cutting stuff down. I say, it's better we cut stuff down than it goes altogether."