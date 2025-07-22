Emilia Fox wants to do Strictly Come Dancing.

The 50-year-old actress is up for the challenge of learning Latin and ballroom dancing and is open to accepting a celebrity spot on the BBC One Latin and ballroom show.

She told the new issue of Woman magazine: "I really love watching reality TV.

"I'd love to do Strictly and learn something new."

Despite being eager to do Strictly, Emilia admits she would have a lot of nerves about dancing in front of a live studio audience.

She added: "I'd love the rehearsal process, but the thought of live shows is nerve-racking. I'm not sure I'd be very good at that, but I'd definitely consider it."

Emilia has played Nikki Alexander, a forensic pathologist, in the hit BBC One crime drama Silent Witness since 2003.

The star considers it to be her "dream role", but she is also up for doing something more "challenging", such as a show inspired by the hit Netflix psychological drama, Adolescence - which sees a 13-year-old boy named Jamie Miller be arrested for murdering a schoolmate.

Emilia - who previously said her longevity in Silent Witness has brought "stability" to her acting career - said: "Nikki is the dream role. I can't believe I'm still returning as her.

"I've loved playing her, exploring her and we've grown alongside each other.

"She's seen me through life's ups and downs, and she's always been there.

"I'd also like to do something challenging and different, maybe a thriller or comedy.

"I found Adolescence and the technical side of that really inspiring and exciting, and I wonder if other productions will follow in that way of filming."

Emilia wants to do a tour with criminologist David Wilson where they talk about true and fictional crime.

Asked what she would like to tick off her career bucket list, the actress revealed: "I work with [criminologist] David Wilson presenting documentaries and he does a one-man tour and is totally excellent in it, so we often talk about doing a tour together where we would do Q+A, talking about true crime and fictional crime.

"I really love working with him, getting to ask him about the criminological world and I love meeting people, so doing a tour together is on my bucket list."