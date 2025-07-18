Emily Atack is engaged to Alistair Garner.

Alistair Garner and Emily Atack are engaged

The 35-year-old actress has announced that she's poised to marry Alistair, sharing a photo of her sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of the loved-up couple, Emily wrote: "It’s Friday, I’m in love [ring emojis] (sic)"

The TV star - who gave birth to their son, Barney, in June 2024 - has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her showbiz pals.

Laura Whitmore, the former host of Love Island, replied: "Yassssss! Delighted for you both you cuties xxx. (sic)"

Elsewhere, Sophie Ellis-Bextor responded to Emily's post with a heart and clapping emojis.

Fleur East, who first found fame on The X Factor, has also offered her congratulations to Emily.

The singer wrote: "Woooo! Let’s gooo!!! Congrats (sic)"

Emily began dating Alistair in 2022, and the happy couple announced their pregnancy in December 2023.

The actress wrote on social media at the time: "Please go easy on me.

"Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given SO much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing. (sic)"

Emily gave birth to her baby boy last year, and she subsequently opened up about her experience of motherhood, admitting that she couldn't look at her son without sobbing.

The TV star - who appeared on The Inbetweeners between 2008 and 2010 - said on Loose Women: "I'm not going to be a perfect parent, there's no such thing as a perfect parent.

"But this is my chance, there is so many more reasons that I'm going to keep campaigning, I want my son to grow up in a world where women are treated better."