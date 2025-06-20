Emily Atack has paid tribute to her son Barney on his first birthday.

Emily Atack cuddling Barney / Credit: Instagram

The 35-year-old actress and her boyfriend Alistair Garner welcomed their only child into the world in June 2024, and she took to Instagram on Friday (20.06.25) to mark their "beautiful" son's special day.

Emily shared photos that highlighted Barney's first year - including from when the star gave birth to him, and recent pictures of the trio enjoying family life.

Captioning the images on Instagram, she wrote: "Happy 1st birthday to our son Barney James Garner. The Baby Barn Owl.

"I’ve dreamt of you my whole life. It was always you. I love you beyond words, our beautiful, BEAUTIFUL boy. You are so cherished my heart could burst."

The former Inbetweeners star also posted a photo of Barney resting on Alistair's chest on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the post with: "One whole year of our baby Barnicle.

"These beginning sleepy, dazed and disorientated days that merged into one still feel like yesterday."

Some of Emily's celebrity pals flocked to the comments section of her photo carousel post to send their well-wishes to the youngster.

Her fellow I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 campmate Fleur East wrote: "Wow! A whole year? Amazing!! Happy birthday Barney xxx."

Former Countdown assistant host Carol Vorderman penned: "Happy ONETH birthday Barney."

Capital Breakfast radio show presenter Sian Welby - who marked her baby daughter Ruby's first birthday in June 2024 - said: "Awwwww! Happy birthday!"

And the former Love Island host Laura Whitmore commented: "Happy birthday Barney you legend! X"

Emily first announced her pregnancy, via an Instagram post, in December 2024.

She wrote: "I've never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time.

"Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting - a bit like when you've just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover.

"I've got to know my body on such an insane level. It's made me appreciate the one I've been given so much, I'm doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I'm growing.

"We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I'm so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You've always stuck by me through the years - do stick around to watch me enter my mum era."