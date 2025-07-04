Emily Atack has shelved plans to star in a reality series based on her experiences as a mother.

Emily Atack has ended her plans to feature in a fly-on-the-wall reality show

The 35-year-old star welcomed son Barney with her partner Alistair Garner in June 2024 but has scrapped plans for a Disney+ fly-on-the-wall series about parenting as she is busy with the second run of the streamer's hit Rivals as well as fronting a new gameshow with co-star Danny Dyer for ITV.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "It's not entirely clear why she didn't pursue the show, particularly as it would have proved very lucrative to be working with the streaming giant.

"It would have almost certainly proved very popular with viewers too. But it's fair to say she would have struggled time-wise to fit it in alongside all her other projects and, of course, her most important job of being a mother."

Emily memorably appeared playing naked tennis in her role as Sarah Stratton in Rivals alongside Alex Hassell (Rupert Campbell-Black) and explained that she was more concerned about trying to master the sport than getting her kit off for one of the most memorable scenes in Dame Jilly Cooper's novel.

She told Metro.co.uk: "I was worried about [the tennis match]. I thought, 'Oh God, am I gonna have to actually know how to play tennis?' -

"Funny that was my worry, rather than the nudity."

The Inbetweeners star admitted that the naked scene "ended up being quite a liberating experience", and that she was "so relaxed" during filming.

She laughed: "I remember I had the towel and the robe in between takes; but by the end of it, honestly, I couldn’t put my clothes on, I was just running around like, 'Woo.'

"Sometimes you do become so relaxed that you are just sometimes sitting there with your knockers out, and you go, 'Oh, right, okay, God, I’ve forgotten to put my robe on.' "

Emily revealed that she overcame any nerves she had beforehand by reminding herself that she had signed up for the raunchy series in advance.

She explained: "It’s scary when you have to do something like that, for sure. But I just think: I’m exactly where I need to be and I’m behaving as I should.

"This is a role that I’ve been cast in. It’s a scene that I signed a contract for that I said I was comfortable with."