Emily Atack loves to portray 'sexy women' onscreen and hopes she can continue doing so

The former Inbetweeners star shot to fame portraying Charlotte 'Big Jugs' Hinchcliffe on the Channel 4 sitcom, and while she has previously insisted she is more "than a pouty face and a pair of boobs", Emily has loved "every minute" of playing the role she has been "typecast" as.

Emily memorably appeared playing naked tennis in her role as Sarah Stratton in Rivals alongside Alex Hassell (Rupert Campbell-Black) and she says there were parallels between her character and her own life.

As quoted by The Sun, Emily explained at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “I wasn’t afraid to identify with her and I completely, I AM her.

“I’m a very flawed woman.

“I’ve made terrible decisions in my love life.

“I used all of that — it was completely genuine — and yes, I used the vulnerability, all of it."

The 35-year-old star has witnessed a shift in the way "demonised women" are being represented onscreen.

She said: “Finally, women are being written about in a certain way.

“These demonised women, they’re not being celebrated but they are being understood better.

“They’re always certain types of women — the demonised types of women, you know, the home wreckers and everything.

“I think people have been quite scared to admit that they identify with characters like Sarah.”

Emily insists she has never had a problem with landing the same role.

She said: “There are roles that come along and the term ‘typecast’ is always seen as this negative thing.

“I’ve been typecast my whole life and I loved every single minute of it.

“I will carry on playing these sexy women for as long as they will have me.”

Emily previously said about being more than her appearance: "People think that if you look a certain way you can't write, or you don't have an opinion.

"I thought I needed to almost reinvent myself and show that there is more to me than a pouty face and a pair of boobs.

"The irony of it was that, my whole life, I'd been striving to be sexy when in fact being what I really am - a wobbly-a****, freckly-faced, fun girl - is what makes me feel happiest."

The actress also previously slammed the difference between how herself and her male counterparts are treated.

She said: "Discussing one-night stands shouldn't be such a terrible thing as a woman. Blokes are allowed to talk about them until they’re blue in the face so I’m just, like, whatever. It’s part of being single, it’s part of your dating life. Sometimes one-night stands can be a great thing, sometimes they’re a disaster and I think everyone can relate to that."