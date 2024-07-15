Emma Atkins wants to compete in 'Race Across The World'.

Emma Atkins' Race Across The World wish

The 49-year-old actress has entertained viewers as Charity Dingle on ITV's 'Emmerdale' since 2000 and Emma revealed she would be open to branching out and taking part in the BBC reality show, which sees teams of two race across the world without smartphones, internet access or credit cards.

She told 'My Weekly': "I lead a pretty private life, and it works perfectly fine for me. But I would never say never. It depends on the nature of the show.

"I love 'Race Across The World'. I think I’d be really good at that and I’d love the experience."

And, while Emma's mother is keen for her daughter to follow in the footsteps of 'Emmerdale' co-star Lisa Riley by competing for the glitterball trophy on 'Strictly Come Dancing', Emma doesn't think she could cope with the pressure of the BBC One dance show.

She told ‘My Weekly’: "My mum always says, ‘Why don’t you do ['Strictly]? You’d be great!’ I love 'Strictly' too, but the pressure the contestants must be under for that is phenomenal. I don’t know if I would want to do something that would test my mental health that way."

Emma previously took a break from playing Charity Dingle in 2004 and worked on other shows such as 'Doctors', 'Dalziel and Pascoe', 'Heartbeat' and 'Casualty'.

She returned to the soap in 2008 and has been on the show ever since, apart from when she took maternity leave in 2015.

However, Emma isn't ruling out another break in the future.

She said: “I might take a year out at some point in the future - do some traveling, do other jobs - but at the moment, I’m here to stay.

“As long as they are writing brilliant stuff or my character and I love playing her, I don't feel the need to go off and do something else.”