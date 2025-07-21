Emma and Matt Willis are said to be stepping back from the Love is Blind UK podcast.

Emma and Matt Willis are said to be stepping back from the Love is Blind UK podcast

The pair reportedly found it a tough call to make the move, but felt compelled to do it due to singer Matt’s increasingly demanding schedule.

Emma, 48, and her Busted musician husband, 41, who are known for co-hosting Love is Blind UK on Netflix, are said to have quit their roles as hosts of the show’s official companion podcast by The Sun.

Their apparent departure comes ahead of the launch of the series’ second season, which will premiere on the streaming platform on 13 August.

The podcast will reportedly now be hosted by Sarel, a 30-year-old content creator who found fame on TikTok, where she has amassed over 1 million followers and more than 60 million likes.

The Sun reported Sarel will take over podcast duties following the release of the upcoming 10-episode season.

A source told the newspaper: “Matt and Emma loved doing it but they’re so, so busy – they couldn’t make their schedules work. Sarel is huge on TikTok and will be really popular with listeners.”

A teaser for the new season of Love Is Blind UK was recently released, offering viewers a glimpse into the drama to come but keeping the identities of this year’s contestants under wraps.

One unidentified participant is heard saying: “It’s madness. Falling in love through a wall.”

An announcement from the show’s official social media account confirmed the return date and promised drama, writing: “Unleash the magic, unleash the drama. Love is Blind: UK is back for season 2 on 13 August, only on Netflix.”

A spokesperson for Netflix has described the upcoming season, saying: “The UK and Ireland-based singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

“Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

Sarel is also known for her popular podcast Closet Confessions and has a background in acting.

In 2022, she appeared in Funeral Flowers, a theatre production that toured across the UK. She returned to the stage in 2023 with a 26-show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for her show Knock Knock, which featured several TikTok creators performing live.

Most recently, Sarel has gained widespread attention online for her comedic recaps of Love Island, which have gone viral on social media platforms.