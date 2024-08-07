Emma Willis had a "switch in mentality" when she hit her mid-forties.

Emma Willis has been going sugar-free in an effort to combat her tiredness

The 48-year-old presenter - who is married to Busted singer Matt Willis, 41, and has Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and eight-year-old Trixie with him - admitted that she has begun to feel "more tired" in recent years but has decided to cut sugar out of her diet in a bid to ameliorate her struggles.

She told the new issue of Women's Health magazine; "Probably from when I turned about 45, I could feel myself changing and getting older and being more tired. That was really a switch in my mentality - when my body suddenly felt 'mid-40s' and tired.

"I've been quite enjoying going sugar-free. I did it at the beginning of the year for about eight weeks. "My sleep patterns were better, I was less bloated all over, less puffy."

Meanwhile, Emma and her husband are now hosting 'Love Is Blind' for Netflix and they believe that their format is the "complete opposite" of other dating shows like 'Love Island' because the end of the competition is marriage rather than a cash prize so contestants have to take it all seriously.

Emma said: "It’s not like Big Brother was, there’s no cash prize. At the end of it is a legal ­wedding. You can’t enter into it lightly

“You’ve got to genuinely want to be settling down.

“A lot of the cast have something they’re dealing with or ­obstacles they have had to overcome, and it’s not done in a sob story way.

“We’ve all got something, right? You’ve got to put all your cards on the table and hope you’ve got a . . . what’s a good card analogy?”