Emma Willis was "gutted" when 'The Circle was cancelled.

Emma Willis 'gutted' by Circle cancellation

The 48-year-old star presented the Channel 4 series in which contestants competed against each other on social media site The Circle site for a cash prize and Emma was upset when the UK version was axed.

She told Metro.co.uk: "'The Circle' – I absolutely adored it and I was gutted that they didn’t keep going with it. Yes, if they brought it back I would love to do it.

"I think the American one is huge and they still make that so I don’t think they need a UK version, maybe. But hey, Netflix, if you’re gonna make a UK version, I’m still here!"

Speaking about the reasons for cancellation at the time, Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: "It was a terrific show for us. A hugely entertaining, compulsive show. But it was a big chunk of our schedule and we decided to try something new."

Meanwhile, Emma and her husband Matt Willis, 41, have teamed up to co-host 'Love is Blind: UK' and insisted that contestants have to be on the show for the "right reasons".

Emma explained: "Everyone taking part genuinely wanted to find love.

"You can’t really enter into it if you’re not in it for the right reason, because you have to get married at the end of it. They found that pocket of people who were just sick of the dating world, and wanted to just settle down.

"[The contestants] genuinely want to have those conversations that would maybe take a couple of years.

"They’re like, 'let’s just get into it'. We need to know where we stand on things. So it’s kind of fascinating across the board."

Matt added: "If you look through the history of 'Love Is Blind'. There are marriages that are still together. There’s 'Love Is Blind' babies. We’ve seen firsthand that love can be blind."