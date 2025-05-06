Emma Willis has undergone a "smooth recovery" following heart surgery, but discovering she'd had a hole in her heart for 49 years left her head "scrambled".

Emma Willis reveals heart surgery anxiety and nerves as she updates fans on her recovery

The 49-year-old TV presenter recently revealed she had undergone a heart operation to correct a congenital condition, and the star has confessed she became "really anxious and nervous" ahead of the procedure.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s a bit of a head scramble when you find out something like that, that you’ve had something there your whole life, and you had no idea about it.

"I’m a brilliant overthinker, and my mind will go in every possible direction and scenario, so going into something like surgery, I really got myself at it, I get really anxious and nervous."

Emma admitted the recovery process has been more "psychological", because she hasn't been able to physically see any improvements to her body, due to the healing taking place internally.

She added: "It’s been a smooth recovery, it’s been much more of a psychological adjustment, because you don’t have a wound that you can see.

"The healing is all internal and you can’t feel it.

"It’s getting your head around the fact that your heart has to learn how to work in a different way to how it’s worked for nearly half a century."

Emma has been "panicky" at times after discovering she had been living with a hole in heart for nearly half a century, but she praised her pop star husband Matt Willis, 41, for helping her with breath work to calm her down.

She added: "Any kind of weirdness with it send you a bit panicky, but I’ve got a good little coach here on breath work and wellness."

The couple's new BBC series, 'Change Your Mind, Change Your Life', will see them delve into real therapy sessions with members of the public to explore several mental health issues.

Emma admitted attending couple's therapy sessions was the "best thing" she and Matt have done for their marriage, apart from having their children, Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and nine-year-old Trixie.

She said: "We weren’t even really in a place where [we needed it], our marriage was great already.

"It’s about communication, which sounds really basic, especially when you’ve been with someone for twenty years, it’s like, ‘Well, how can you not communicate properly?' "