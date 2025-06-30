Emma Willis finds it "really important to prioritise" time with Matt Willis.

The 49-year-old presenter has been married to Busted star Matt, 42, since 2008 and has Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, as well as eight-year-old Trixie with him but admitted that their hectic schedules often get in the way of them spending time together, so they jumped at the chance to go on a recent Disney cruise as a couple.

She said: "I love work, but it is always nice to step away, especially to get time with Matt, because our

diaries are so busy. Normally, he's busy and then I'm really busy - it works great with the

kids because there is always one of us at home. We are generally both there but there's always

one of us that is always with them. But that means that the time that we get together doesn't

happen as often.

"It's really important to prioritise that for us as a couple that we do remember to spend time together. To go on a Disney cruise, and to have so much fun with your person - who is your best mate and the person that you love - was really lovely."

The former Big Brother host admitted that while the Disney Cruise was not the sort of holiday she and Matt would go on just as the two of them, they both realised that their "inner child" had come out during the trip.

She said: "A Disney holiday is not something that we’d normally do just the two of us. Usually, we opt for somewhere quite relaxed, but the cruise was a fun environment that we genuinely would go to with our children. That was different for us and actually, I really enjoyed it. It brings out your inner child!"

Emma has teamed up with Disney Cruise Line as the iconic Disney Fantasy sets sail on its first-ever summer season in Europe and departs from Southampton from 31 July.

