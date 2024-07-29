Emma Willis struggles to watch reality television.

Matt and Emma Willis front the new Netflix show Love Is Blind

The 48-year-old star - who is married to Busted singer Matt Willis, 41, and has Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and seven-year-old Tixie with him - made her name by presenting shows like 'Big Brother' and 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!' but admitted that when her eldest wanted to watch 'Love Island', she had to eventually "pull out" of the ITV2 dating show because she realised how much commitment was needed as a viewer.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column as saying: "I’ve spent many years watching reality TV. “Now I know how much of your life it takes over if you get in and watch them.

“I watched 'Love Island' because my eldest wanted to start watching it. I was like, ‘I need to just check that this is OK’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch another one with you, just to make sure’. But I pulled myself out of it because I can’t give up my ­summers again."

Despite this, Emma and her husband are now hosting 'Love Is Blind' for Netflix and they believe that their format is the "complete opposite" of other dating shows because the end of the competition is marriage rather than a cash prize.

Emma said: "It’s not like Big Brother was, there’s no cash prize. At the end of it is a legal ­wedding. You can’t enter into it lightly.

“You’ve got to genuinely want to be settling down.

“A lot of the cast have something they’re dealing with or ­obstacles they have had to overcome, and it’s not done in a sob story way.

“We’ve all got something, right? You’ve got to put all your cards on the table and hope you’ve got a . . . what’s a good card analogy?”