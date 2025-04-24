Emma Willis secretly underwent heart surgery.

The 49-year-old presenter - who is married to Busted star Matt Willis and has Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie with him - took to social media late on Wednesday (23.04.25) to reveal that she had been through numerous investigations last year and it turned out she had had a "hole in her heart" for her entire life.

She wrote on Instagram: "A big humungous THANK YOU to the team at the Royal Brompton Hospital for their care and support.

"A few weeks ago, I had keyhole heart surgery, which feels very strange to write, and even stranger when I say it out loud. From investigations last year, to diagnosis and then surgery, they were absolutely incredible. As was @mattjwillis who never left my side.

"Turns out, I’ve been pottering around for 48 years blissfully unaware I had a hole in my heart [shock enjoy] isn’t it bonkers what’s happening in our bodies that we have no idea about…

"What blows my mind even more is the wonders of modern medicine, and the spectacular people that save, fix and help us every single day. Can you imagine what it must feel like to have a pair of hand that can do that job?! They are the real superstar."

The former 'Big Brother' presenter thanked a number of the staff at the hospital who had helped her through the ordeal before concluding by singling out her surgeon as a "one in a trillion" professional.

She added: "Dr Ee Ling Heng… She was recommended as ‘a spectacular pair of hands’, but my god, shes that and so much more. She has an ease and warmth that made me feel instantly comfortable all whilst being incredible professional and informative. I ask a million questions, and she answered them with the patience of a saint

"I knew as soon as we met that she was the woman I wanted poking around in my heart. Thank you Ee Ling, you’re one in a trillion ."