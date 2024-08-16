'Emmerdale' will take a "horrifying" turn tonight (16.08.24) when vet Tom King uses his pet dog Piper to exert control over Belle Dingle.

Piper the dog will be frightened in Tom King's attempt to further control Belle Dingle

Tom (James Chase) will be seen "deliberately revving his car in the direction of the beloved animal" and using the "desperate act" of animal cruelty to get "close" to Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) again.

The actor said: “Tom is well aware of the control he can exert by using his dog in his abuse of Belle.

“This deliberate act, although horrifying, is Tom’s way of getting back in Belle’s life. He knows her reaction to Piper being injured will mean he can then be the one to comfort her and get close to her again. It’s a desperate act, but Tom is clutching at anything at this time.”

The long-running ITV soap has teamed up with animal charities Refuge and The Dogs Trust regarding the sensitive storyline that is more common than people think.

It was found that pets are harmed or, in some cases, killed by the "perpetrator of domestic abuse in order to control and coerce”.

Emmerdale Producer Laura Shaw said: "Working with the charities and hearing first hand stories from domestic abuse survivors it's clearly all too common that domestic abusers will use the family pet as a weapon. In upcoming scenes Viewers will see Tom go to desperate measures to try and keep control of his imploding marriage to Belle, which puts Piper in great jeopardy. Could this terrible act be the motivation that finally urges Belle to report her husband as an abuser?"

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at Dogs Trust, added: “The recent storyline involving Belle, Tom and Piper is incredibly distressing, but sadly it is reflective of what we too often see through our work.

"Those we support share their stories of the many ways that perpetrators use pets to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten within abusive relationships. We’ve heard of perpetrators not letting survivors walk their dogs alone, stopping them from accessing vet care for their dogs or being able to spend money on dog food, and even repeatedly threatening to harm or kill their dogs. This is incredibly frightening, and leaves people feeling very isolated.

"Sometimes, perpetrators will even buy their partner a pet with the purpose of using it as a means by which to control and entrap them, preying on the strong bonds people have with their beloved pets.

"We know that people often delay fleeing abusive situations as they are fearful of what may happen to their pets if left behind, and unfortunately, many refuges are unable to accept pets. This is where our Freedom team steps in to provides a vital lifeline, offering a safe and secure foster home for dogs until their owners have found somewhere safe to live. Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in demand for our service, so it’s more important than ever that we are there to support anyone experiencing domestic abuse who needs to flee to safety with their pet.”

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

No dog was harmed in the making of these scenes and viewers can watch a behind the scenes of all these scenes next Monday (19.08.24) on the 'Emmerdale' socials.