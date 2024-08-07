Lisa Riley surprised a fan by going makeup-free in public.

The 48-year-old actress stars as Mandy Dingle on the ITV1 soap opera 'Emmerdale' and while her character is known for her extravagant looks, Lisa prefers a more comfortable style in her day-to-day life but when a fan spotted her in Marks and Spencer, they asked for a selfie and then remarked that she should have been more made up for the outing.

Lisa told Woman's Weekly: "I was just mooching around minding my own business and this woman asked for a picture and then went, 'Oh God, you could have put some makeup on!'

"I said, 'I’m not Mandy Dingle, this is me doing my shopping', and she said, 'Yeah, but you know, you look…' And I finished her sentence and said, 'What, I look a bit rough?'"

"You’ll mostly find me in leggings, a black vest, hoodie and trainers, one layer of mascara and some moisturiser – that’s when I’m at my happiest."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant initially played Mandy from 1995 until 2001 and then went on to present 'You've Been Framed!' before appearing in dramas like 'Fat Friends', 'Waterloo Road' and 'Three Girls'.

But she returned to her signature role in 2019, and as her alter-ego prepares to remarry her ex-husband Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt), Lisa admitted that she would be more than happy to stay on the show for years to come.

She said: "Paddy and Mandy bring such joy to the show – you can rely on the fact that they’re going to bring you that sprinkle of fun and I love that. It’s 25 years since they married the first time and I’d like to think that I’ll still be in the show in another 25 years – I absolutely love it."