Spice Girls super fan Amy Walsh "cried" in Emma Bunton's "face" when she met her.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh

The Emmerdale actress was totally star-struck when she met her childhood hero Baby Spice at Girls Aloud star Cheryl's 26th birthday party back in 2009, which Amy went to with her sister, fellow Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh, 43.

Amy, 38, insists Emma, 49, didn't mind the tears and embraced the moment.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, Amy said: "I cried in Emma Bunton's face because I used to be such a big fan.

"I literally cried at her, and she was like, 'Oh, it's fine. I love it and it's so funny because Kimberley is my brother's favourite in Girls Aloud!'"

Amy even told Emma that she used to dress up as Baby Spice and performed as her when she was a child.

She added: "I told her, 'You're my favourite. I always dressed up as you. I was always Baby Spice in the fake pop bands at school.'

"And she was so nice. People say don't meet your heroes, but it wasn't like that at all. She was so great."

And Kimberley was not left red-faced by her sister crying to Emma.

Amy said: "Even Kimberley wasn't embarrassed of me crying.

"I thought she'd say, 'Be cool,' but she was like, 'No, this is massive for her.'"

The soap star - whose eldest sister is former Emmerdale actress Sally Sheppard, 47 - got her first taste of showbusiness bashes in her 20s, whilst she was at university.

Amy - who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the ITV1 soap - looks back on those days now and smiles as she used to be living on beans of toast in the week but partying like a pop star with Kimberley on weekends.

She recalled: "I was probably more used to big celebrity parties in my 20s than I am now.

"I would leave my awful student accommodation on a Friday night, drive all the way up to North London just to stay at Kimberley's, get ready, and then I'd be in an amazing West End club with Rihanna on a table living my best life.

"Then I'd go back to eating beans on toast on a Monday!

"I was literally Cinderella."