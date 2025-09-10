Amy Walsh is pregnant.

The Emmerdale actress, who plays Tracy Metcalfe in the hit ITV soap, and her husband, former EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith, already have a three-year-old daughter named Bonnie-Mae, but now Amy has revealed they are expecting another addition to their family.

On Wednesday (10.09.25), she revealed the news of her second pregnancy in a sweet Instagram video which Amy can be heard telling Bonnie that she is going to have a little brother or sister soon.

Amy, 38, said: "Bon Bon, Mummy and Daddy have got a special secret to tell you..."

Bonnie asked: "What is it?"

Amy replied: "Well..."

A clip of Toby, 34, Amy, and Bonnie then appeared in the video, in which they can be seen removing their hands from the frame to reveal a baby scan photo.

Amy could then be heard in the video saying: "Mummy has got a baby in her tummy.

"A baby sister or brother for you."

The actress captioned the Instagram post with: "Smith/Walsh baby 2.0 incoming 2026."

And Amy and Toby's friends were quick to congratulate the couple in the post's comments section.

The Emmerdale star's sister, Girls Aloud girl group member Kimberley Walsh, 43, left five crying eye emojis.

Former EastEnders actress Clair Norris, 27, said: "Sweetest video! Congratulations to you all."

Fellow Emmerdale star Lisa Riley, 49, wrote: "Ahhhhhh this is just wonderful news!!!

"Over the moon for all of you...fantastic. (sic)"

And Gogglebox star Izzi Warner, 29, penned: "Congratulations to you all."

Amy and Toby met when they sat next to each other in the front row of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing's audience in 2019.

They went on to date before moving in with each other at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On December 27, 2021, Amy and Toby welcomed Bonnie into the world - three days after her due date - and they said at the time they were "totally smitten" with having their first child.

In 2022, Toby gushed to OK! magazine: "It’s exceeded every expectation imaginable, it’s just amazing and really special. We’re totally smitten."

Amy added: "We both look at her and cry! All she has to do is open her eyes and look up at you, and it sets you off."

In August 2022, the pair got engaged during a holiday to Ibiza, Spain, and in 2023, Amy and Toby got married in a lavish ceremony at the Talici Hill Rustic Villa in Montenegro, the Balkans, surrounded by loved ones.