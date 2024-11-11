James Moore thought he would "never find love" because of his disability.

The 29-year-old actor - who plays Ryan Stocks on the ITV soap opera 'Emmerdale' recently tied the knot with Sophie Edwards and she revealed that he made an emotional speech on the big day where he spoke about his lack of self-esteem because of his cerebral palsy.

She told OK! Magazine:" When James made his evening speech, he spoke about growing up with disability and how he thought he would never find love or a wife. That really tugged on everybody’s heartstrings because it just proves that love is there for absolutely everybody. It was one of my highlights of the day. "His speech ruined me."

The soap star noted that it had been such a "busy" day when they actually got to tie the knot and even though they initially met on dating app Bumble, he mentioned in his speech that they are both a little hesitant to confirm that.

He said: "It feels surreal. "

"It was so busy and so intense, it’s nice to have a bit of time to ourselves. I joked in my speech at the wedding that we don’t tell people we met on a dating app."

Sophie noted that the pair of them tend to tell others that they just met through mutual friends and while she didn't know anything about James or his disability - which is characterised by trouble with balance and coordination - her mum is a big fan of the Yorkshire-based soap so was thrilled that her daughter had started dating one of its stars.

She said: "We say we met through friends. didn’t know that James was disabled until he mentioned it and I didn’t know he was on 'Emmerdale' until he said. I had to Google ‘Ryan Stocks Emmerdale.’ However, my mum is a big 'Emmerdale' fan and she was ecstatic."