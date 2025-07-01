Jaye Griffiths was crippled by nerves ahead of her Emmerdale audition.

The 61-year-old actress has had an illustrious TV career which has seen her star in The Bill, Doctors, Casualty and Silent Witness was so stressed ahead of her try-out to play the ITV1 soap's new village baddie, farmer Celia Daniels, she wondered around Leeds for "ages" and walked up and down the Emmerdale studio corridors to "get my heart rate down".

Jaye explained in the new issue of Bella magazine: "I was so nervous before my Emmerdale audition that I turned up an hour and 10 minutes early.

"As you get older you know what there is to lose. I walked around Leeds for ages and then when I got to Emmerdale I was walking up and down the corridors, just trying to get my heart rate down.

"Pitiful really!"

Jaye is grateful that her age did not get in the way of the ITV1 soap selecting her to play the character.

Asked if she feels it is important to show "strong" women in their 60s on TV, Jaye said: "It's absolutely vital and almost non-existent.

"When you turn 60, you're somehow expected to sit down and not participate in communal life.

"Thank God places like Emmerdale allow you to still be a person."

Jaye made her first appearance as Celia in Emmerdale during the June 30 episode, and she is already embroiled in a rivalry with Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb).

Viewers have also seen one of Celia's dogs get loose and attack Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) as he rescued a sheep entangled in her fence, leaving the kind-hearted veterinarian hospitalised.

And Jaye is loving playing Celia so far because she is such a "slippery" person.

She said: "Celia is such a great character. You can't trust anything she says - she's slippery and wily with an iceberg image."

In a previous interview with Digital Spy, Jaye admitted she was relishing portraying a character who is completely "unapologetic".

She said: "It’s rare you get to play women who don’t conform or care.

"Celia is unapologetic - she truly does not understand why people would be any other way or why you should worry what others think of you.

"When she wants something, she can read her fellow humans and know exactly what to say to elicit how to get it ... She reframes reality to shut you down, contradicts herself and forgets which lies she’s told people so nothing is ever her fault."