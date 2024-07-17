Karen Blick doesn't think Lydia Dingle got justice in her harrowing 'Emmerdale' storyline.

The ITV soap star's character Lydia was sexually assaulted late last year by her old childhood friend Craig Reed (Ben Addis), who was killed by Kim Tate's horse, and the actress has admitted the storyline was "quite authentic".

She told RadioTimes.com: "No, I don’t think she she did [get justice].

“That’s quite authentic in terms of whether victims [and] survivors of that sort of crime do ever get justice. So she was frustrated."

Karen admitted Lydia's feelings in the aftermath of the assault were "complicated" because of her relationship to Craig.

She added: "It was complicated, because it was somebody she knew, somebody who she grew up with and… there was a part of it that wanted to protect him, in a complicated way.”

Last summer, Karen revealed she had turned to crystal healing therapy to help her cope with the dark storyline.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column at the time as saying: "I've got a lovely friend who's a crystal healing therapist and she contacted me a couple of weeks before we started filming and said, 'Can I help you? Can I help you look after your energy?'

"I'm really open-minded about things like this and I thought, 'Well it can't hurt. I'll give it a go.'

"She gave me some crystals to carry around with me and to keep in my dressing room."

Karen admitted she saw a benefit to the "useful ritual" when it came to dealing with the "negative" feelings around the storyline, while she also turned to other "healthy, productive" methods to help her cope, including hypnotherapy and yoga, and ensure she wasn't taking her work home with her.

She added: "I was keen to find healthy, productive coping mechanisms. I made sure that I was in a good, strong, physical, psychological place in order to tackle this story."