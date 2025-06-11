Emmerdale's Laura Norton felt she was "outing" her children by going public with their Usher Syndrome before they know about it.

Laura Norton initially felt reluctant to publicly share her children have Usher Syndrome

The 41-year-old actress and her fiance Mark Jordon - who have spoken openly about how their son Jesse, four, and daughter, Ronnie, two, were born deaf and risk losing their eyesight when they are "around 15" because of the genetic condition - felt they had to talk publicly about it to raise awareness and to "make a difference" by getting people to donate to the Cure Usher Syndrome charity.

In an interview with Best magazine, she explained: "It's a genetic condition which causes hearing and vision loss.

"Going public was a tough decision because obviously we're kind of outing the children before they know.

"But we realised we could never make a difference unless we actively did something. Mark and I are now board members, trustees and patrons of the charity.

"In the beginning, it was about our babies. And then you meet other families going through the same thing and it becomes about everyone else.

"It's such a rare condition and so many people have never heard of it and this community deserves to have people fighting for them and helping raise funds."

Laura admitted she has more "purpose" in life because of Jesse and Ronnie's Usher Syndrome.

The star - who plays Kerry Wyatt on Emmerdale and met Mark on the ITV1 soap when the 60-year-old actor played Daz Spencer - said: "It's a life mission for me and Mark.

"We've both got a job that we love and we feel very lucky to have that, but when something like this comes along and pulls the rug from under your feet, you question it - 'How is this our life?'

"But weirdly we both think it was meant to be. I've never felt more purpose in my life."

And Laura is glad that he "whole world revolves" around Jesse and Ronnie.

Asked what difference her and Mark's children have made to Laura's life, she said: "I went and got my nails done the other day and I said to Mark - 'That's the first time in four and a half years!'

"I enjoyed it and I didn't feel guilty about it, but I love the thought that I know I'm driving back home to them.

"My whole world revolves around them and that's how it should be."