Natalie Ann Jamieson was emotional filming her last scenes in 'Emmerdale'.

Former Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson

The 37-year-old actress played Amy Wyatt in the ITV1 soap from 2019 until February 2025 when the character died from a cardiac arrest, brought on by severe hypothermia after a limo crash saw her plunge into an icy lake.

Natalie has now revealed that she couldn't contain her emotions when she had her last day on set.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: "[There was] just loads of crying.

"It's very emotional when you're saying goodbye to a character that you've played for six years for sure.

"But then it's been emotional, non-stop, because every time I had a last day on set with somebody that I wasn't gonna work with again, that was emotional.

"Or when I was watching it play out on the telly, that was emotional.

"I was even saying last night they - they had a scene with Huey on, and his dad hadn't gone to see him play his football match, and obviously, his mom wasn't there.

"And even that was emotional, because then I'm like, ‘No, bring Amy back!’

"It will be emotional for a long, long time. We get really attached to our characters."

Natalie did not know her character was going to be caught up in the shock car smash that left four key characters deceased, and she had originally asked producers to give Amy more challenging storylines, but this did not come to fruition.

Despite having to say goodbye to bed and breakfast worker Amy, Natalie admitted she would have been open to returning as Amy in the future if her alter ego had exited the Dales in a taxi.

Natalie - who did feel the time was right to leave the soap - added: "There are loads of people who have successfully returned after a little break, and it’s worked really well.

"I guess as an actor, you’re always just looking to see what the story is, how much you can invest in it if it’s the right thing at the right time."

Natalie is grateful she got to leave 'Emmerdale' as part of such a huge storyline, which was filmed from November 2024 to January 2025.

The 2019 TV Choice Awards Best Newcomer nominee said: "It was amazing getting to do all of that.

I couldn't have asked for a better exit for Amy.

"We were really keen to keep it under wraps that it was an exit for Amy because I really just wanted the viewers to experience it in real time because this incredible story was coming up, I knew how much effort we had all put into it.

"I had been filming like since November, some of the water stuff. So there was a lot of time and effort put into it, and I knew it was going to be really special, and it was so keeping that all secret, and for Amy to have that exit like that.

"And we all got it spot on and achieved exactly what we wanted to achieve.

"I was so proud of the cast and crew for all of those episodes.

"I just watched them all, and just along with all of the viewers, just spent the whole time crying and just all of it was incredible.

"All of the cast were just amazing. It was just incredible television. I was really happy and proud of it."

'Emmerdale' airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.