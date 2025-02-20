Roxy Shahidi "wasn’t expecting" to be killed off on 'Emmerdale'.

Roxy Shahidi 'wasn’t expecting' to be killed off on Emmerdale

The 41-year-old actress has played the role of Leyla Harding on the ITV1 soap opera since 2008 but admitted that was "very shocked" that her alter ego would become a victim of the recent Valentine's Day episode limousine crash.

She told The Sun: "When I first found out, I was very shocked. I had been in the show for a long time and I wasn’t expecting this news.

“'Emmerdale' becomes a fabric of your existence to a huge degree.

“It’s not just about the joy of the work, it’s the joy of the people and community.

“There are times when you have a big story where you will spend more time with your work family than you do at home.”

The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant recalled actually crying on set when she filmed her last scenes and became "ill" in the days that followed.

She said: "But at one point, I was supposed to be dead and I had tears streaming down my eyes. I was a weeping corpse.

“We filmed the crash at night and unfortunately I was ill for four days.

“I’d only ever had one day off in the 16 years I had been there, and I was worried this would cause a big issue. But our producer, Laura Shaw, was amazing."

Roxy - who is married to Arsher Ali and has a six-year-old daughter with him - is "sad" to see her character go but is now pleased to have the chance to "explore other things" and is "looking forward" to the future,

She said: "Of course it’s sad to see my character die, and I have loved playing Leyla because she is so funny, camp and a brilliant character. But at the same time, if I had left it another five years, I might not have felt as excited as I do now.

"I have had a long time to process everything and I am looking forward to my next chapter. I’ve always wanted to explore other things and now I’ve got the opportunity."