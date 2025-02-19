Leyla Harding has been killed off on 'Emmerdale'.

Leyla Harding has been killed off on the ITV soap

The character, played by Roxy Shahidi on the ITV soap, has become the second fatality from the show's lake crash storyline.

Trainee doctor Jacob Gallagher - who is played by Joe-Warren Plant - discovered the devastating news while he was on shift at the hospital.

The young medic was left in a state of shock when he realised that the dramatic crash had involved the limousine carrying his mum.

Jacob then searched the hospital corridors in a frantic effort to find his beloved mum, only to discover Leyla lying lifeless in the morgue.

Jacob then shared an emotional goodbye to the woman who raised him.

Leyla was rushed into the hospital alongside Noah Dingle, Amy Wyatt and Liam Cavanagh, and all three of them are still facing uncertain futures.

Meanwhile, in October, a source claimed that Roxy was set to leave 'Emmerdale' "in a blaze of glory".

The 41-year-old actress is departing the soap after 16 years and she is now looking forward to embracing new career opportunities.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: "Roxy has adored her time on the soap and has made so many happy memories since first joining when she was 17.

"The cast have become like family to her and she has grown so much as an actress, but now feels like the perfect time to spread her wings and try something new.

"She is really excited about her meaty exit storyline, which will see her character Leyla die on screen. She'd rather go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered."