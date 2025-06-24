Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt says his character Paddy Kirk is "worried about his future" after suffering a horrific dog attack.

The 55-year-old actor has played the veterinarian on the ITV soap since 1997, and after he's badly injured by an Alsatian, the mental scares exceed the physical injury.

Dominic told The Mirror and other media of filming with the dog: "I was looking forward to it as soon as I read it. I wondered how they were going to do it. We met the dog and it was huge jet black Alsatian.

"It would growl and drool and dribble on cue. It was really really incredible and really scary. At one point, he had to attack me and pull me along the ground. It did - and I’m not a light man.

"There was a guard on my wrist and I was pretending and I was like ‘ow’ and it just stopped straight away because it was concerned. It was an incredible dog."

He quipped: "The funny thing was, its best friend was a chihuahua which was like five per cent of his body weight."

The experience leaves him concerned that he won't be able to continue the only job he's ever known.

He continued: "Paddy is concerned it’s a bad injury. It goes through an artery in his arm and his point is that the kids play around there and the dog needs sorting out really.

"He thinks he can’t be a vet anymore. He doesn’t know anything else and he has no other skills. He has a small life experience and he’s not the most wordly person. He went to university and became a vet, he doesn’t know anything else. He is worried about his future."

As Paddy is attacked, Emmerdale introduces a new character, farmer Celia, Moira Dingle's new neighbour.

Jaye Griffiths, who plays the newcomer, said: "I was delighted to get this role – without giving the game away she is very different to anyone I have played before and I can’t wait to really get into the heart of her storyline."

The show's producer Laura Shaw teased that Celia has "a tough edge" that will become apparent as her story unfolds.

She said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Jaye Griffiths joining us to play the role of Celia.

"Having recently taken over a nearby farm, not much is known about mysterious Celia’s past before arriving on the outskirts of the village. While Celia has a tough edge with an air of respectability, the audience, and our villagers, will soon start to see what this woman is truly capable of."