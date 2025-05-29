Ryan Hawley was persuaded by his ‘Emmerdale’ co-star Danny Miller to reprise his role as Robert Sugden.

The 39-year-old actor played the character from 2014 to 2019 in the ITV1 soap, and Ryan has revealed Robert is “returning permanently” to ‘Emmerdale’ after Danny - who portrayed Robert’s ex-husband Aaron Dingle in the show - convinced him to return.

Ryan told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “I have had a few calls over the past six years to see how I would feel about reprising the role, but it never felt quite right.

“Recently, while I was living in Brazil with my family, where we had been for the past year, Danny texted to see how I would feel.

“We’ve always kept in touch, and after a lot of thought, I told him, ‘Yeah, I am up for it.’ I then got a call swiftly from the producers, and it went from there.

“The timing felt right for us to not only move back to Britain, but also for me to come back to 'Emmerdale'. Enough time has passed, and with this big wedding storyline, it is the right time for Robert to cause chaos and huge drama!”

Robert’s return to the Dales in last night's (28.05.25) episode shocked fans, with the character crashing Aaron and his half-brother John Sugden’s (Oliver Farnworth) wedding.

Ryan said: “My character is returning permanently and not just for Aaron and John’s wedding. I am back for good, and I am so excited to be playing Robert again.”

After Ryan agreed to come back to ‘Emmerdale’, the soap’s producers did all they could to keep Robert’s return a secret, and so his lines in the script were given the codename ‘Marco’ - a man Aaron briefly dated.

Ryan explained: “It has made me feel very special and important, the way people have treated me since I decided to come back.

“We’ve wanted to keep it a secret that I am coming back for good. My scripts have had ‘Marco’ on them, rather than Robert, and so much effort has been put into it.

“I have been coming in via a secret entrance, so nobody could see me arrive, and it has been very hush, hush.

“I have also got driven in by one of our very trusted, esteemed transport seniors [to ensure his return stayed a secret], and so much hard work has been put into it logistically.”