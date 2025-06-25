Emmerdale star Natalie J. Robb has teased Joe Absolom’s new villain Ray is “very scary”.

The 46-year-old actor is set to join the ITV soap as the mysterious and sinister Ray, and Natalie - who plays Moira Dingle in the show - has teased “there is going to be a lot of danger” in the Dales due to Joe’s character.

During an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, the 50-year-old actress said: “There is going to be a lot of danger, but it's good. It's shaken it up a bit.”

Natalie added Moira and her farm would get wrapped up in a dark plot once Ray enters the frame.

She teased: “We are gonna be seeing some problems on the farm again and people trying to snatch things from Moira.

“So it is how the family will come together and try to put the pieces together.”

The soap star hinted Moira’s brother Mackenzie Boyd - as portrayed by Lawrence Robb - could be at risk when Ray arrives.

She said of Ray: “He is good. It's all in the eyes. He's very menacing and very scary.”

Meanwhile, Bradley Riches - who plays Mike Parr in Emmerdale - heaped praise on Joe, and said he “knew he would be good” once news of his casting broke.

The 23-year-old actor said: “I grew up watching that guy. One of my friends was also up for the part and I wanted to support him, but when I found out Joe had got it I knew he would be good. It's good, it's exciting.”

When it was announced Joe would be joining Emmerdale, it was revealed Ray was an old contact of Mackenzie’s, who would arrive at Moira’s farm claiming to be selling farming equipment - only for his dark drug-dealing ways to surface.

Joe - who also appeared in EastEnders as Matthew Rose - previously teased the dark storyline viewers could expect when Ray joins Emmerdale later this year.

He told RadioTimes.com: “Ray turns up and he likes to sell the leaves [drugs] and it's a bit of a county lines idea.

“I actually get kids, April (Amelia Flanagan) and Dylan (Fred Kettle), to work for me and to pay them cash. It's quite good fun.”