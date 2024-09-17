James Buckley wants an 'Inbetweeners' reunion.

James Buckley is up for returning as Jay for an Inbetweeners reunion

The 37-year-old actor shot to fame thanks to his role as foul-mouthed teenager Jay Cartwright in the sitcom and two spin-off movies, starring alongside Joe Thomas, Simon Bird and Blake Harrison as his hapless friends Simon Cooper, Will McKenzie, Neil Sutherland.

Joe, 40, recently claimed that talks had taken place with the writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris about bringing the comedy back, and James would have no hesitation in returning as Jay.

Speaking on his 'At Home With The Buckleys' YouTube channel, he said: “I know as much as everyone else. It's exciting though, I'm excited about the idea of it. I read about it in the paper, I was like, 'Bloody hell, it's brilliant.' In talks. No one's talking to me. Let's see what happens.

Joe spilled that ideas had been pitched about the four friends returning for more misadventures and he thinks if the story is good enough then fans will get an 'Inbetweeners' reunion.

Appearing on the 'Always Be Comedy' podcast, he said: "All of us feel it would be nice to do.

"We're all still around, we're all still in each other's lives. We all still like each other. And if it was something that came up, I think we would want to do it.

"I feel like we all still really like each other."