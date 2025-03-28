John Thomson fears for the future of his acting career as a "straight white" man.

John Thomson has been acting for decades

The 55-year-old actor is best known for his roles in '90s hits such as 'The Fast Show' and 'Men Behaving Badly' but thinks he will have to turn his hand to something else these days because he is in the "worst" casting demographic now.

Speaking on the 'We're Not Getting Any Younger' podcast: "As far as bankability or castability, or popularity stakes go as actors, I'm the worst.

"I'm a white, middle-class, middle-aged straight actor, and they don't want us anymore.

"I don't think so, not really. Maybe occasionally.

"I've got to think about what else I can do."

Towards the end of last year, John returned to his role of Jesse Chadwick on ITV's flagship soap opera 'Coronation Street', where his character married Gail Platt (Helen Worth), and provided the legendary matriarch with an exit storyline as they left Weatherfield for France.

John played Pete Gifford in the ITV comedy-drama series 'Cold Feet' from 1997 until 2003, then returned for the revival that ran from 2016 until 2020 but wants the show to make another comeback in the form of a festive special.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We were off air for 13 years, and we came back, and we had a massive hit again.

"It's always the same people go, 'Is it coming back?' I say, 'Never say never.'

"I've said I'll write a Christmas special, I think it's time.

"You don't leave it too long."

And John revealed that a 90-minute special episode was planned in 2020, which would have followed the cast - including James Nesbitt and Fay Ripley - playing their characters in Barcelona, the capital of Spain's Catalonia region, but it was scrapped due to factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained: "We were supposed to do a 'National Lampoon's European Vacation' - a 90-minute special in Barcelona.

"That was what was going to happen.

"That's what I'm calling it, it was 'Carry On Barcelona' but with the 'Cold Feet' cast.

"The problem was all sorts happened, the pandemic..."