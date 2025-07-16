Fawlty Towers: The Play has found its TV home at U+GOLD.

John Cleese's Fawlty Towers: The Play is coming to U+GOLD

Rights to the West End stage production - which adapts episodes from the iconic BBC sitcom - has been snapped up by the network, which will broadcast the play in September to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Fawlty Towers.

In a statement, John Cleese said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the wonderful response to Fawlty Towers: The Play since its debut in the West End and it’s a pleasure to hear U+GOLD will be bringing it straight to everyone’s living rooms just in time for the 50th anniversary.”

Fawlty Towers: The Play - which was written by series co-creator Cleese - adapts three of the programme’s most beloved episodes, The Hotel Inspector, The Germans and Communication Problems, into a single theatrical experience.

The stage show will be recorded live with its original cast, which includes Adam Jackson-Smith as Basil, Anna-Jane Casey as Sybil, Hemi Yeroham as Manuel, and Victoria Fox as Polly.

UKTV’s director of programming, comedy and entertainment Gerald Casey dubbed Fawlty Towers “a cornerstone of British comedy”.

He added: “With the legendary John Cleese at the helm, U+GOLD viewers are really in for something special.”

Fawlty Towers: The Play - which is directed by Caroline Jay Ranger - debuted at London’s Apollo theatre in May 2024, and is currently enjoying a second stint in the West End.

The show is also due to come to Guildford, Eastbourne, Manchester, Liverpool and Northampton.

Reflecting on the success of Fawlty Towers: The Play, Cleese - who starred as Basil Fawlty in the sitcom’s two series in 1975 and 1978 - said he was “more confident about it than almost anything [he’s] ever done” when it debuted.

He told the Northampton Chronicle: “To be honest, I was more confident about it than almost anything I’ve ever done. But life has taught me to be self-deprecating, particularly in the UK; otherwise, you’re accused of being a bit cocky and you get slapped down.

“I remember reading the finished script and thinking it was really funny. And the English do love farce. Think Ben Travers. Think Brian Rix and Ray Cooney. Look at the success of Noises Off and One Man, Two Guvnors. Farce is universal.”

Looking back on the show’s debut on the West End, the former Monty Python star said audiences were “literally rocking with laughter” as they watched Fawlty Towers: The Play.