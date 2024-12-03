Fearne Cotton has discovered two tumours in her jawline.

The 43-year-old presenter took to social media on Tuesday (03.12.24) evening where she revealed that she noticed a lump growing behind her ear some time ago and even though it turned out to be benign, she will be "out of action" for a while as she undergoes surgery to remove it, along with another "small one" that was found.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hey gang.

"I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery. I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing.

"Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland.

"I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down."

The former CITV presenter urged her followers to always get any lump checked out and thanked her fellow TV star Davina McCall - who recently underwent an operation to remove a benign brain tumour - for her support.

She added: "If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become.

"It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. "I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff.

Sending you all loads of love and I'll see you soon."

Several famous faces rushed to send their well wishes to Fearne, with Davina herself noting that she "can’t wait to give [her] a huge gentle cuddle."

Meanwhile, former BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball reached out to her friend and reminded her to remain "brave" throughout.

She said: "oh darling girl. be brave as and know you'll be well looked after. all my love."

'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: "Rest up lovely woman and sending you lots of love" whilst former 'Loose Women' anchor Kate Thornton said: "Sending loads of love and wishing you a speedy recovery."