Charlotte Crosby feels like she is "on the verge of a nervous breakdown every day" because of her jam-packed schedule.

The former Geordie Shore star finds it tough to juggle her work and being a mum to daughters Alba, two, and five-month-old Pixi - who she has with her fiancé Jake Ankers - but she is soldiering on.

Charlotte told the new issue of New! magazine: "It feels like I'm on the verge of a nervous breakdown every day.

"I've got two kids, I'm filming a TV show for Paramount Plus a reality show about my life, and I'm bringing out this book. I've got three businesses.

"It's not for the faint of heart.

"I think only a small percentage of people could deal with this."

However, the reality TV star and Jake's daughters bring much joy, despite the stress.

Charlotte explained: "Alba is actually an angel - mostly - and Pixi is an angel, the happiest little baby.

"So we have just never had moments where I ever feel that angry, you know?

"I have more moments where I'm in fits of laughter because Alba is the funniest little girl. She's such a character.

"So, luckily, I'm laughing more than I'm thinking about how to control a tough moment."

The couple welcomed their newborn Pixi in February, and Charlotte said Alba is still in the phase of biting her little sister.

She shared: "She's still very much in the phase of wanting to hurt Pixi.

"Listen, you always have to have that little chat with them and ask, 'Why would you want to hurt your little sister? You love her.'

"It's a stage."

Elsewhere, the TV personality will never show clips of her on Geordie Shore to her children.

Charlotte said: "I know that moment is never going to come where Alba wants to watch her mum get drunk on TV.

"I'm going to tell her of all the fun stuff I've done but I'm not going to tell her about everything.

"I used to be embarrassed if my mum was even drunk when I had my friends around.

"In 10 years' time, when Alba is 12, I honestly think her generation will not have a clue what the f*** Geordie Shore is."