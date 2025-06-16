Fern Britton is "addicted" to watching Married at First Sight.

Fern Britton is a big fan of Married at First Sight

The 67-year-old presenter has revealed she is a huge fan of the reality series and says it has given her more of an idea about how her children – twins Harry and Jack, 31, and Grace, 28, who she has with first husband Clive Jones, and Winnie, 23, from her marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery – form romantic relationships.

Fern told HELLO! magazine: "My sons are in their early 30s, my daughters are in their 20s, and it seems so complicated now to have a relationship, because they are very difficult to understand.

"I'm addicted to Married at First Sight and I'm learning so much about what people are talking about. I think: 'That never happened in our time. We just put up and shut up, ditched them or thought we could get through it.' It's not like that any more, and that worries me."

Fern presented the ITV daytime programme This Morning from 1999 to 2009 but is now content to work more sporadically on the small screen after launching a successful career as an author.

She explained: "Walking away from This Morning, you understand there are younger people coming. Very good people, so move over and make some space for them. As long as I'm doing a little bit, I'm happy."

Britton will be back on screens next month with the new ITV series Fern Britton: Inside the Vet's and described her new project as "fascinating".

The former Ready Steady Cook host said: "You don't see anything grim, but it's fascinating – and the respect shown by the vets to these little animals is wonderful. It's a lovely programme."

Fern relocated to Cornwall after separating from Vickery in 2020 and is very much at home in the county.

She said: "I live in a very small hamlet and it's almost as if I've died and I'm in heaven here.

"In the winter, you can get a crystal-blue day and everybody turns out on the beach and walks the dog. And then you get the lonely long winter days and it gets even more spooky and romantic. I lie in bed and kid myself that I can hear the sea."