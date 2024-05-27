Fern Britton in talks to return to This Morning

Fern Britton is in talks to return to 'This Morning'.

The 66-year-old star - who left the breakfast TV programme in 2009 - recently appeared as a guest and has revealed that producers have invited her to do some filming for the show.

She told Woman and Home: "When my interview finished and I left the studio, I was approached by a production team [member] who said, 'Would you like to do some little films with us?'

"That conversation is yet to be had but those little four-minute films now and again? Perfect. Interviews would be the dream. I'd quite like to do something with politics. I'm not interested in party politics but politicians, and where the minds of those characters that we vote for are at.

"I don't mind what party they're up for, as long as they're speaking truly to the country to understand what's going on in the world, what a [mess] leaving Europe was and how they're desperately trying to cover up the terrible things that are happening because of that."

Fern presented the show from 1999 to 2009 and said she is a fan of new hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

She said: "Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard very much get my vote."

She also spoke about the breakdown of her marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery, insisting that their greatest priority is their daughter Winnie, 22.

She said: "It's not ideal that our marriage didn't work, but... now, in general, there's no hurt. Winnie wants to see us both happy and settled."