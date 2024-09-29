Ferne McCann knew the time had come to end her reality show when her daughter asked if she was famous.

Ferne McCann is ready to try something new

The 34-year-old star left cameras into her life for 'First Time Mum' when she was pregnant with Sunday, now six, and she's subsequently charted her life as she fell for fiance Lorri Haines and welcomed their daughter Finty into the world 14 months ago.

While Ferne always expected her show to last for years, she has decided to pull the plug after her eldest child began questioning her life in the spotlight.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “The show has been going on for so long that we joked we’d still be filming when Sunday had children and be calling it 'Second Time Nan'.

"But I knew the time would eventually come to either have a break or stop altogether, and for the last year I’ve been thinking about it. The point where everything changed was when Sunday actually said to me, ‘Am I famous?’ A few of her friends had seen her on an advert."

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star admitted Sunday was devastated when she told her they wouldn't be filming their lives any more, but she thinks the time is right to move on to a new project.

She said: “When I told Sunday we weren’t going to be filming anymore, she was really sad. It was heartbreaking, she said to me: ‘But the camera people aren’t going to play with me anymore?’

"We’ve been filming for so long that the crew are like family to us. And I can’t ever see my life without cameras - I love making TV and I’ve had some great experiences.

"But I think it is time for me to move into other projects and do something different that doesn’t involve my family so much. I’m in talks with ITV about some projects and I’m really excited about what the future holds.

"And I’m always going to be an open book whatever I do, because I always wear my heart on my sleeve.”

If the youngster wants to pursue a reality TV career in the future, Ferne won't stop her.

She said: “I have thought about that. What would I do if Sunday was 18 and asked to go on 'Love Island'? The answer is, I would support her in anything she wants to do - but I want her to create her own path.

“I actually think she’d be amazing behind the camera, she’s always been really interested in what the crew are doing. She’d be an amazing editor.

"But I’m still hoping she’s going to go to the Olympics because she is insane at sport. I’m biased - and I don’t want to be a momager or a pushy parent - but she really is amazing. It’s one of the great things about being a parent - when they’re good at something, and it just makes you so proud.”